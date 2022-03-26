Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Down to $94.22

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.22, but opened at $92.05. Alcoa shares last traded at $92.66, with a volume of 35,463 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

In other news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,198,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

