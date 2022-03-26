Short Interest in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Declines By 90.5%

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CTAQ stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,991,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,030 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 92.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 555,306 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 18.7% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 950,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 898,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

