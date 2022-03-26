Immunovant’s (IMVT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $648.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.90. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 23,339.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

