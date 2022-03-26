CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Down 80.4% in March

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the February 28th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of CHSCL stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. CHS has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

