Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Incyte by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Incyte by 151.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

