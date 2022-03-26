Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.56.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBHS stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.