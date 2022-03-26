Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Rapid7 worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $63,000.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,808 shares of company stock worth $6,711,164. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.35. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.81.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.