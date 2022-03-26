Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Brixmor Property Group worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,084,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,956,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 488,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 103,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 47,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

