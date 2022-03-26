Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU opened at $158.27 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $137.63 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

