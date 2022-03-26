National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $120.86 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.84 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.04.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

