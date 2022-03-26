National Bank of Canada FI Takes $8.73 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $500,147,000 after purchasing an additional 82,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,589 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $487,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $378,606,000 after purchasing an additional 197,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $190.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $168.74 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.