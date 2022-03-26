Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Sells $51,178.40 in Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $51,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 9,200 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $90,988.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $3,542,352.90.

NASDAQ:FTCV opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (Get Rating)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.