Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Sells $51,178.40 in Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $51,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 9,200 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $90,988.00.
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $3,542,352.90.
NASDAQ:FTCV opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $15.39.
About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (Get Rating)
FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (FTCV)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.