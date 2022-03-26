Insider Buying: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Purchases $59,100.00 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) insider Riccardo Perfetti acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Riccardo Perfetti acquired 12,548 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $23,213.80.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.16. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 25,174 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

