Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 163.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,413 shares of company stock worth $23,705,568 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

