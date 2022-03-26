Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NIO by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

NIO opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

