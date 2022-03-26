Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $1,048,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.80.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 25.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 16.12 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is 27.61 and its 200 day moving average is 32.84.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.