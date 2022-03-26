Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 293.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

