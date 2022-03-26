Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,528 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $44,429,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,332 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $34,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OXY shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

