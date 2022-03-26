Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.15.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 2,944.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 58,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 155,518 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.