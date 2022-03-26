Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.15.
NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 58,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 155,518 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
