Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $591.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $652.00 to $591.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $600.22.

ADBE opened at $431.62 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $472.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

