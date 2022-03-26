Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $591.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $652.00 to $591.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $600.22.

ADBE opened at $431.62 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $472.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

