Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $600.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $600.22.

Shares of ADBE opened at $431.62 on Wednesday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $472.18 and its 200-day moving average is $565.37.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

