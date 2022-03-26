Morgan Stanley Reiterates GBX 490 Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.99) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.77) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Wednesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 184.91. The firm has a market cap of £35.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.