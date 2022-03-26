Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 436 ($5.74) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.13) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.06) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.60) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.66) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.40) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 422.63 ($5.56).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 273 ($3.59) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 247 ($3.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 308.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 346.17. The stock has a market cap of £701.39 million and a PE ratio of 9.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

In related news, insider David Arnold acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($13,744.08). Also, insider Peter Truscott acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($121,642.97). Insiders have bought a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,000 in the last 90 days.

About Crest Nicholson (Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.