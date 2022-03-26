New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $22,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $152.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.31. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

