Reviewing Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) & American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 38.60% 10.11% 4.89% American Assets Trust 7.55% 2.32% 0.93%

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 82.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Digital Realty Trust and American Assets Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 0 5 7 1 2.69 American Assets Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $167.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.81%. American Assets Trust has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and American Assets Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $4.43 billion 8.86 $1.71 billion $5.92 23.35 American Assets Trust $375.83 million 5.94 $36.59 million $0.48 76.88

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. Digital Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats American Assets Trust on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming. The company was founded on March 9, 2004, and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

