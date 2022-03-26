National Bank of Canada FI Takes $9.31 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $430.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $473.82 and its 200-day moving average is $586.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

