Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $482,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $291,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.27. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

