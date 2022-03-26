Contrasting Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) & Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Life Storage pays out 126.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Uniti Group pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Life Storage has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Uniti Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Life Storage and Uniti Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 3 7 0 2.70 Uniti Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Life Storage presently has a consensus target price of $143.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.28%. Uniti Group has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 32.14%. Given Life Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Life Storage is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Risk & Volatility

Life Storage has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniti Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 31.82% 8.50% 4.49% Uniti Group 11.21% -5.79% 2.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Life Storage and Uniti Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $788.57 million 14.45 $249.32 million $3.16 43.08 Uniti Group $1.10 billion 3.01 $123.66 million $0.50 28.00

Life Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Life Storage beats Uniti Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

About Uniti Group (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

