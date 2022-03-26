Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Announce $2.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) will report $2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also reported earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full-year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.64 to $12.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CM. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $97.56 and a 1 year high of $132.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are going to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 43.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $9,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 136,519 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after acquiring an additional 187,454 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

