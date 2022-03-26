Brokerages Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAB. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $99.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 over the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 138,551 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

