Morgan Stanley Increases Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $87.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

