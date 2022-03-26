Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 14,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 339,102 shares.The stock last traded at $74.60 and had previously closed at $74.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

