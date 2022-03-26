JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Large Volume Increase

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 462,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 15,455,677 shares.The stock last traded at $59.10 and had previously closed at $64.29.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,787,000 after purchasing an additional 607,142 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $47,648,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $6,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

