Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading Up 4.4%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 7,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 545,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IEA. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $673.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 22.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

