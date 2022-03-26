Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading Up 4.4%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 7,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 545,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IEA. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $673.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.44.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEA)
Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.