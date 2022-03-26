Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ZDPY stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Zoned Properties has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Get Zoned Properties alerts:

Zoned Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It primarily provides specialized real estate and sustainability services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry; and advisory services related to commercial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoned Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoned Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.