Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Down 74.6% in March

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

