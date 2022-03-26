AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.50. 577,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,297,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.15) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 863,701 shares of company stock worth $18,050,329. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

