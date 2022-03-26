Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WMLLF stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 million, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

