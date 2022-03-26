Contrasting ThredUp (TDUP) & Its Rivals

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ThredUp to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million -$63.18 million -5.60 ThredUp Competitors $16.52 billion $906.87 million 100.46

ThredUp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -25.09% -14.95% ThredUp Competitors -7.89% -3.25% -1.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ThredUp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85 ThredUp Competitors 276 1234 3346 61 2.65

ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 167.42%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 34.86%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ThredUp competitors beat ThredUp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

