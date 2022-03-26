Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,400 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 299.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $31,193,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,041,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $182.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.41. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $171.15 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

