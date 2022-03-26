Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.39.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $215.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.78 and its 200-day moving average is $222.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.60 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

