SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SXC. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE SXC opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $764.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.12. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.90 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,072 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 64,690 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 108,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.