Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Lowered to $161.00 at HC Wainwright

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.88.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.09. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $96.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,466,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,495,000 after purchasing an additional 706,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 756,418 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,083,000 after purchasing an additional 497,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

