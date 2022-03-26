Randy Vandagriff Sells 16,736 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) VP Randy Vandagriff sold 16,736 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $101,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $516.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 4.91. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $11.26.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KODK. TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Kodak (KODK)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.