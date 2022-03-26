Randy Vandagriff Sells 16,736 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) VP Randy Vandagriff sold 16,736 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $101,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $516.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 4.91. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $11.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KODK. TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

