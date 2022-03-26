Robert C. Ducommun Sells 2,250 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $118,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ducommun stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $640.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ducommun by 67.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ducommun by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

