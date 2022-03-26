New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Quest Diagnostics worth $26,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,773,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $144.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.16 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.