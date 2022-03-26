Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

BRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. Berry has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Berry will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -119.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $20,564,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Berry by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 665,533 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $2,753,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Berry by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after buying an additional 242,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

