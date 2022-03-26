ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ESS Tech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of GWH opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

