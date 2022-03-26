Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

SBFG opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,978,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,045,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,897,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

